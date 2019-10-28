Madison police search for teen burglars

Madison police believe two males, between 12 and 15 years old, broke into a home in Madison early Saturday morning.

The burglary happened on Keating Terrace just after 2 a.m., according to police. The burglars took a garage door opener that was inside an unlocked vehicle parked in the victims' driveway. They used that opener to get into the victims' home and steal a briefcase and purse.

When the victims woke up Saturday morning, they realized they had been burglarized. By then, several transactions had been made on a credit card stolen in the break-in.

Police said surveillance images from one store show two young men using the stolen card.

