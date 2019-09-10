Madison police searching for North Side bank robbery suspect

Madison police officers are investigating a bank robbery on the city's North Side.

According to the Madison Police Department, the man entered the BMO Harris Bank located at 1202 North Sherman Avenue around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said he demanded money, no weapon was seen, and he took off with cash. Police released surveillance images of the suspect hoping the public may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information on his identity should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.