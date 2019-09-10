Madison police searching for driver after speeding on State St.

The Madison Police Department is searching for a reckless driver after he was speeding on State Street.

According to the police department's Public Information Officer, Joel DeSpain, the driver was speeding on State Street on Aug. 30 at 3:30 a.m. He went through a red light before driving against traffic on South Hamilton Street.

State Street is closed to most vehicle traffic.

DeSpain said an officer tried to stop the vehicle, but did not chase the driver.

Police released surveillance images of a man spotted earlier in the night. They believe he was behind the wheel of a silver Infiniti G37.

Anyone with information on the driver can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

