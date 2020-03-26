Madison police searching for man who beat homeless man unconscious

Madison police are looking for a man who beat another man into unconsciousness on Madison's east side Thursday morning.

A 53-year-old homeless man told police he was beaten after getting into a confrontation with another man over a camping spot in an area near the 4700 block of Lien Road.

According to police, the victim walked to a nearby business where staff called police. He suffered two broken orbital bones, a broken nose, a brain bleed, and needed sutures to close cuts to his forehead and under an eye.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20's, 6', 180 pounds, with short dark hair and a goatee.