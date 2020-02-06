Madison police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a teen who has been missing for nearly a month.

Investigators say Vanity D.M. Porter was last seen on January 12 near her home in the 1200 block of McKenna Blvd. At the time, she was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, and ripped jeans.

She stands 4'9" tall and weighs 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is no indication she is the victim of a crime, however her family is worried about her welfare.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.