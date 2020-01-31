Madison police searching for strong-arm robbery suspect

The Madison Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a Walgreens on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect went into the store, in the 5700 block of Raymond Road, around 2:30 p.m. and "body checked" the clerk to get around the counter. the Madison Police Department said. He then allegedly grabbed several packs of cigarettes before taking off.

Investigators described him as a black man, around 20 years old, and standing 6' tall. He reportedly has a beard and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a blue undershirt, and khaki pants.