Madison police searching for strong-armed robber

The Madison Police Department is searching for the man accused of trying to rob a woman as she walked with her boyfriend Saturday evening.

The woman reported the incident to police on Monday, saying the couple were walking across Library Mall when the suspect grabbed her arm. He reportedly demanded money and the woman refused.

He also had a friend in the vicinity who asked for cash as well, MPD added.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 30’s or 40’s, who stands about six feet tall, with a heavy build, weighing approximately 200-250 lbs. She said he was balding and had facial stubble. He was also reported wearing a chain around his neck.

