Madison police searching for this man in connection with Nov. battery

The Madison Police Department released a pair of pictures Monday of a man who allegedly attacked a customer at a downtown restaurant before pulling out the pepper spray.

Few details about the confrontation itself, which happened late last year, have been released. According to MPD's incident report, the suspect was at Lucille, 101 King St., early in the morning of November 30, when he battered the other patron.

He then reportedly deployed the pepper spray, however investigators did not say if anyone was hurt by it.

The suspect is described as being between 25-35 years old, standing six-feet tall, with a dark complexion.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.