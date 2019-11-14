Madison police warn two neighborhoods of spike in burglaries

The Madison Police Dept. wants to get the word out about a recent spike in burglaries at homes in two East Side neighborhoods.

Ten burglaries in the Elvehjem and Heritage Heights neighborhoods have been reported in the past month, Madison Police crime analysts have determined. The most recent one occurred Wednesday morning at a home in the 4600 block of Camden Rd.

In multiple cases, the break-ins happened between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on a Saturday or Sunday night, while the homeowners were out, the analysts noted.

Multiple detectives are currently working the cases, police say. They are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to call 911.

MPD offered more than a dozen suggestions for protect a home from potential burglars, including:

Installing home security cameras Getting a big, barking dog Put indoor lights on random timers Leave the radio and TV on Make friends with your neighbors

Police are also hosting a Home Safety Night on Tuesday, November 19 where they will provide even more tips.