Madison polling places take several precautions during pandemic

With Wisconsin's Election Day going forward in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Madison made several changes at polling locations in an attempt to keep poll workers and voters as safe as possible.

Many voters also brought their own protection, wearing masks or scarves, but several said they were glad to see the safety measures inside polling places as well.

Fears over the pandemic did not stop some Madison voters from coming to the polls Tuesday.

"I wanted to make sure that my vote was counted, especially with all of the issues going on," said Matthew Vazzana, a Madison voter.

Vazzana said he would have liked to see state officials postpone the election.

"I've been trying not to go out as much as possible, so I would have rather have not gone out," Vazzana admitted.

However, casting a ballot was important enough for him to come to the polls. Vazzana said despite his concerns, he was happy to see poll workers taking precautions.

"There were very few people there, the tables were very far apart," Vazzana described.

At a polling location at Falk Elementary School, poll workers put down tape to mark off the six feet recommended for social distancing. The tape indicated where voters should stand to be far enough apart.

"As soon as we got that tape down on the floor, you could feel the whole room be like phew, we feel better being here," said Abby Hunley, a poll worker.

Ahead of election day, Madison clerks also installed plexiglass barriers at all 66 polling locations around the city. The barriers separate poll workers and voters.

"They are doing amazing, I was honestly surprised. I didn't even expect the glass, and I was the only person in there," said Jessica Rider, a Madison voter.

Rider said she did take her own precautions, but she was not too worried coming out to vote.

"I had my own mask in my pocket and everything, I was ready, but no really, I trusted that they would be prepared and they were," she said after casting her ballot. She added, "Every single pen that you use is not reused at all. You're the only person who uses it and then they throw it away."

These protections were also designed to keep poll workers safe, and many poll workers wore masks and gloves as additional protection. One poll worker at the Madison Municipal Building said they were given face shields to wear.

"I was delighted to have the mask, lots of hand washing, good tips online for the poll workers," said Debora Hoard, a poll worker.

Polling places also had several bottles of hand sanitizer for voters to use as they came in and out.

Even in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, voters and poll workers said they want the same thing. They want to make sure everyone who wants to can vote.

"It doesn't matter to me what your opinion is, it matters to me that you have the ability to express it," Hunley said.

Several voters and poll workers expressed concern over the virus, but they said the election and casting a ballot was too important to stay home. They emphasized the importance of proper precautions, but many encouraged other people to come make their voices heard, however they can.