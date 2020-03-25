Madison post office now hiring

The Madison post office has delivery positions available, according to a release on Wednesday.

The city carrier assistant position of sorting and delivering mail via walking or driving routes is now available. Rural carrier associate and assistant rural carrier positions are also available, according to the USPS.

A list of open positions in the Lakeland District can be found here.

Applicants for driving positions must have a valid driver’s license, a safe driving record and two years driving experience.

Qualified applicants will have to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation. A five-year continuous residency as a permanent resident in the U.S. is required.