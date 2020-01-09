Madison road crews prepare for weekend snow storm

NBC 15 meteorologists report that widespread snow could develop Saturday afternoon and continue through Saturday night.

Madison Street employees prepare for the potential snow storm this weekend.

Employees with Madison Streets said they have been ready for snow since Halloween.

Spokesperson Bryan Johnson with the Madison Streets Division said employees will start pre-treating the roads Friday.

Johnson said it helps the division cut back on using too much salt, which he added, is better for the environment.

The plows do not usually head out city-wide to clear residential streets until there are three or more inches of snow on the ground and the storm is at or near its end.

"Those are really big events it costs are $250,000-$300,000 extra to do those events, it takes about 150 pieces of equipment all told between streets division fleet we get help from the parks department, engineering helps," Johnson said.

NBC 15 called neighboring counties about what they are doing to prepare. Crawford, Columbia, Sauk and Iowa counties have all been pre-treating their roads.

To track current conditions, head to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 website.