Madison ranked best city to raise family in country

A new study found that Madison is the #1 city to raise a family in the country.

According to the study from SafeHome.org, Madison won the top spot for its proximity to parks, low poverty, unemployment, high education and access to health care.

Madison beat Minneapolis at #2, Washington D.C. (#3), Boston (#4), Pittsburgh (#5), St. Louis (#6), Omaha, NE (#7), San Francisco (#8), Portland, OR (#9) and Honolulu (#10).

Milwaukee also placed high on the list, ranking at #11.

Some interesting points, according to the SafeHome survey:

The 10 worst cities for families are Tucson, Bakersfield, Miami, Memphis, Riverside, Fresno, Laredo, Corpus Christi, Stockton and New Orleans.

Four of the top 10 cities are in the Midwest; while California has 4 cities in the bottom 10.

Only one Southern city is among the 10 best.

