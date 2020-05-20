Madison ranked top city to make fast recovery after pandemic

Madison is yet again being hailed as a good place to live, after Forbes found that the city ranked as one of the top cities to make a speedy recovery when the pandemic ends.

The Forbes ranking, citing research from Moody's Analytics, grouped the best 10 cities to recover quickly following the pandemic, and the top 10 cities with the worst chance of recovering.

Moody's analyzed population density and compared it against the share of jobs that require a college or graduate degree, as well as other research methods.

Best chance of recovering, by alphabetical order:

Madison, Wisconsin

Boise, Idaho

Denver, Colorado

Durham, North Carolina

Provo, Utah

Raleigh, North Carolina

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Jose, California

Tucson, Arizona

Washington DC

Worst chance of recovering, by alphabetical order:

Detroit, Michigan

Honolulu, Hawaii

Los Angeles, California

McAllen, Texas

Miami, Florida

New Haven, Connecticut

New York City

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stockton, California

Tampa, Florida