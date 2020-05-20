Madison ranked top city to make fast recovery after pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Madison is yet again being hailed as a good place to live, after Forbes found that the city ranked as one of the top cities to make a speedy recovery when the pandemic ends.
The Forbes ranking, citing research from Moody's Analytics, grouped the best 10 cities to recover quickly following the pandemic, and the top 10 cities with the worst chance of recovering.
Moody's analyzed population density and compared it against the share of jobs that require a college or graduate degree, as well as other research methods.
Best chance of recovering, by alphabetical order:
Madison, Wisconsin
Boise, Idaho
Denver, Colorado
Durham, North Carolina
Provo, Utah
Raleigh, North Carolina
Salt Lake City, Utah
San Jose, California
Tucson, Arizona
Washington DC
Worst chance of recovering, by alphabetical order:
Detroit, Michigan
Honolulu, Hawaii
Los Angeles, California
McAllen, Texas
Miami, Florida
New Haven, Connecticut
New York City
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Stockton, California
Tampa, Florida