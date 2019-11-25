Madison reduces bus service this Thursday and Friday. Learn the new schedule here.

The City of Madison will be reducing bus service this Thursday and Friday because of Thanksgiving.

CLICK HERE for the full bus schedule this Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, buses follow holiday schedules on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68. Routes 80-84 do not operate.

On Friday, Nov. 29, buses follow Saturday schedules on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67, 68 and 78. Routes 55 and 75 will operate weekday schedules. Routes 80 and 84 will operate recess weekday schedules.

The City of Madison also says that all standing paratransit rides will be canceled on Thursday, and Friday. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on these dates.

To learn more you can call Metro at (608) 266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.

