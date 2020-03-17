Madison relaxes its metered and time-limited parking rules

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The City of Madison is giving drivers a bit of a break when they park - at least for a little while.
In a post on its website, officials explained the move comes as they adjust to "temporary changes in the neighborhood and business on-street parking needs.
Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the City says it will not be enforcing many of its parking restrictions around town. The policy change is expected to last through Sunday, April 5.
During that time, on-street metered, 1-hour and 2-hour limit areas, including "permit only" areas, will not be enforced. All other restrictions should be followed, though, it notes, adding these reminders:
- Posted “No Parking” areas, signs and hoods are still valid and enforceable.
- Vehicles are required to move every 48 hours, or could be considered an abandoned vehicle and subject to citation and towing.
- Hangtags are still required to park in designated Disabled/Veteran stalls.
- Do not park in marked Metro Bus stops
- Street Sweeping and Clean Streets-Clean Lakes restrictions are still in effect for posted dates and times.
- Leave loading zones free for day to day business needs from 8am – 6pm, Monday-Friday.
- All off-street garages and lots are operating as normal and will still require payment.