Madison relaxes its metered and time-limited parking rules

The City of Madison is giving drivers a bit of a break when they park - at least for a little while.

In a post on its website, officials explained the move comes as they adjust to "temporary changes in the neighborhood and business on-street parking needs.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the City says it will not be enforcing many of its parking restrictions around town. The policy change is expected to last through Sunday, April 5.

During that time, on-street metered, 1-hour and 2-hour limit areas, including "permit only" areas, will not be enforced. All other restrictions should be followed, though, it notes, adding these reminders: