Madison relaxes its metered and time-limited parking rules

Updated: Tue 5:04 PM, Mar 17, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The City of Madison is giving drivers a bit of a break when they park - at least for a little while.

In a post on its website, officials explained the move comes as they adjust to "temporary changes in the neighborhood and business on-street parking needs.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the City says it will not be enforcing many of its parking restrictions around town. The policy change is expected to last through Sunday, April 5.

During that time, on-street metered, 1-hour and 2-hour limit areas, including "permit only" areas, will not be enforced. All other restrictions should be followed, though, it notes, adding these reminders:

  • Posted “No Parking” areas, signs and hoods are still valid and enforceable.
  • Vehicles are required to move every 48 hours, or could be considered an abandoned vehicle and subject to citation and towing.
  • Hangtags are still required to park in designated Disabled/Veteran stalls.
  • Do not park in marked Metro Bus stops
  • Street Sweeping and Clean Streets-Clean Lakes restrictions are still in effect for posted dates and times.
  • Leave loading zones free for day to day business needs from 8am – 6pm, Monday-Friday.
  • All off-street garages and lots are operating as normal and will still require payment.

 