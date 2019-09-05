Madison releases renderings for new Public Market

The City of Madison released new renderings showing what the city's Public Market will look like Thursday.

Even with financial support from the city, it will take up to $4 million dollars from the community to make this a reality.

It's something James Shulkin of Madison thinks is worth the investment.

"It’s great use of a building that will be abandoned in a couple of years. And we're really going to turn it into something fantastic," Shulkin said.

This is a project that's nearly 15 years in the making. This fall the design will be complete.

Next summer, bidding for construction will begin. In the fall of 2020, the fleet services will move to its new facility on Nakoosa Trail.

The new public market is on track to open by the fall of 2021.

