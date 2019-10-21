Madison releases street closures for Freakfest on Oct. 26

Streets crossing State Street will begin closing at 5:00 p.m. for Freakfest on Saturday, October 26, according to a release Monday.

Lake Street, Johnson Street, and Dayton Street will all close at 5:00 p.m. Gorham Street will stay open until 6:00 p.m. Streets will be closed until approximately 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 27.

West Gilman Street will be closed between North Henry Street and State Street and West Mifflin Street will be closed Wisconsin Avenue starting at 2:00 p.m. for the construction of the two stages.

North Bassett Street, which has been closed for reconstruction, will be reopened by Saturday.

Event gates will be open from 7:00 p.m. until the 1:30 a.m. During this time, an event ticket will be needed to enter or cross State Street.

All bikes will be removed from the entire length of State Street on Saturday.

