Madison requests National Guard assistance

Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl confirmed Sunday morning that city officials have asked for assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard in the aftermath of a violent night on the isthmus and across the city.

(WMTV/Brittney Ermon)

During a Sunday morning news conference with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Common Council President Sheri Carter, Wahl said they put in the request, but have not heard if the aide is coming.

“Obviously, there’s other cities in the state that have had similar issues and similar needs. So, we’re waiting for now, but that request has been pushed,” Wahl noted.

Either way, Wahl assured the community that there will be a “robust” police presence in Madison on Sunday night to enforce the 9:30 p.m. curfew and to maintain the peace. While most officers will be set up in staging areas, they will maintain a high visibility.

On Saturday, Gov. Tony Evers authorized at least 125 Guard members to deploy to Milwaukee to help local police there. The order stated they would only be allowed to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities, fire stations and cultural institutions.

Sunday’s news conference followed a morning in which hundreds turned up to help clean the streets and the stores damaged overnight. Madison Police said 75 businesses on State Street were damaged or looted and a police cruiser was burned.

