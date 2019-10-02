Madison requiring institutions to get extra approval for upgrades - including Edgewood

The Madison Common Council now requires special approval for institutions without master plans looking to make changes to outdoor facilities.

The decision only affects institutions located in the Campus Institutional zoning district, according to Council vote Tuesday.

The extra requirement is expected to affect Edgewood High School, located in the zone, and its proposed upgrades to its outdoor sports area, including more lighting and a sound system, to the chagrin of some local residents raising concerns about rising noise.

Before Tuesday's decision, institutions that did not have a master plan located within the Campus Institutional zoning district did not need approval from the City of Madison to make upgrades to outdoor facilities.

The decision comes after the City of Madison sued Edgewood High over ‘religious discrimination.'

According to online Common Council legislation details:

”Amending Sections 28.097(2) and (3) of the Madison General Ordinances to require conditional use approval in the Campus-Institutional District for uses involving new buildings or additions to existing buildings the establishment, improvement, or modification exceeding 4,000 square feet in ground floor area and for the establishment, improvement, or modification of any use occurring outside an enclosed building. area on a zoning lot of any primary use and to require conditional use approval for the establishment, improvement, or modification of identified secondary uses.”