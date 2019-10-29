Madison residents now required to pay higher vehicle tax after Common Council vote

The Madison Common Council passed a new $40 wheel tax for city residents Tuesday night, the highest of its kind in Wisconsin.

Alders voted 11-8 in favor of the tax, according to council members NBC15 reached out to.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proposed the vehicle registration tax in her 2020 budget proposal, in an attempt to fill a budget whole and fund works such as transit upgrades.

The mayor estimates the tax hike will generate almost $8 million for the city.

Madison residents will now have to pay an additional $40 for their annual registration fee, plus $113 worth of county and state vehicle taxes. The tax will take affect on Feb. 1, 2020.

