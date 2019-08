This August's Madison Originals restaurant is Quivey's Grove in Fitchburg.

Nestled just off of Verona Road and McKee Road, Quivey's Grove recognizes with all the construction, the location is difficult to get to.

The business is offering a "Construction Sucks" promotion, giving customers a 5% discount each time the coupon is used during the construction.

Plus, mark your calendars for Oct. for Beer Fest at Quivey's Grove.