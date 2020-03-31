Madison rotary donates $200K to local groups

The Rotary Club of Madison will donate more than $200,000 to 55 local organizations that provide humanitarian aid and educational programs.

In a release on Tuesday, the Madison Rotary Foundation announced their plan to donate $204,370 to 55 local non-profits.

The Madison Rotary Foundation is the charitable arm of the Rotary Club of Madison.

The application process begins in October and submissions are due at the end of the year. The Foundation’s Community Grants Committee reviews the applications and notifies agencies of their decisions and disperses the funds in March of the following year.