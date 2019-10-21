BREAKING: Madison school district rescinds termination of staff member Marlon Anderson

The Madison school board has rescinded the termination of a staff member who was fired last week for using a racial slur.

According to a release from union Teachers Union Inc., the Madison Metropolitan School District told the union that Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore decided to rescind the termination of Anderson; that Anderson will be returned to pay status immediately, including full benefits; and that Anderson will be on paid leave while a transition plan is finalized to return him to work.

This comes after Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes Monday asked Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore to rescind the termination of Anderson.

"We are at a critical time in this community and in our nation where racial inequality and racism continues to persist and we must continue to fight against the injustices of our past, present and future," according to the letter from Reyes on Monday.

Anderson was fired by the district last week after a black student said the n-word at him, and he repeated the racial slur when he told the teen not to use it.

WATCH NBC15'S INTERVIEW WITH MARLON ANDERSON:



After learning the news, Anderson told NBC15 in an exclusive interview that the whole incident has been "probably the most humbling experience I’ve had in my life."

"I thank god for the support, I thank god for the students, and I’m so proud that they got out there and they fought, and that they made it happen," Anderson said.

Last week the district said Anderson was fired for violating its “zero-tolerance policy” after using the racial slur on school grounds.

The incident garnered national attention after hundreds of West High students protested the firing in a massive walkout last Friday. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County offered Anderson a temporary job, unless the district gives him his old job back.

MTI also Monday., demanded that the district give him his job back. The union had already filed a grievance with the district over Anderson's firing.