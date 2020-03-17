Madison schools to hand out online educational supplies on Wednesday

The Madison Metropolitan School District plans to open up each school on Wednesday so students can pick up their instructional materials to use while the buildings remain closed for the next few weeks.

According to the district’s website, 4K-8 Enrichment and Practice Materials for each grade will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The materials will be set up near the main entrance of each school.

The district says they have enough for one set for each child.

Resources for K-12 students are available online, it points out.

The district also used the post to remind families that Charter is offering free Spectrum broadband, up to 100 Mbps, to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a subscription.

Those looking to enroll can call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. That program began Monday.

