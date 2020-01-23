Madison sees unprecedented drop in water use

Madison water use is at its lowest in the past 52 years, according to the Madison Water Utility.

"It’s amazing, really,” says the utility’s Water Supply Manager Joe DeMorett. “I don’t think anybody predicted this big of a change.”

New numbers released Thursday show the water utility pumped 8.9 billion gallons to homes, schools and businesses, the lowest amount since 1967. The numbers also show the biggest five-year decline in water use ever in Madison.

Water use in 2001 was at an all-time high when 12.2 billion gallons of water was pumped from wells across the city. Since then it’s dropped by more than 27 percent.

Numbers from the Madison Water Utility shows in the early 2000s, people used an average of 75 gallons per-person, per-day. In 2019, that number was 50.8, a 32 percent drop and a new record low.

"I think the most surprising thing is the consistency of the trend, it’s almost always in the downward direction,” said Madison Water Utility General Manager Tom Heikkinen. “50 gallons per-person per day on a residential use basis is something that is well below what the textbooks say that you need to plan for a water system. It was not really thought that we would be getting that low.”

Heikkinen points to multiple factors for the water use drop. He said there are more efficient appliances, and Oscar Mayer, one of the city’s biggest water users, is no longer in business. He said the recent unusually wet summers also caused a decline in outdoor watering.

The decline in water use is also leading to a healthier aquifer, which is where the city pulls its water.

DeMorett said the aquifer levels were on a decline from the 1950s to the late 90s. In 1998, its depth was more than 130 feet. In 2019, the aquifer levels are decreasing, and now is between 80 and 90 feet.