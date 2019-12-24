Madison servers receive a $4,000 tip from local organization

Two Parkway Family Restaurant servers were caught in the pathway of seasonal giving and received a $4,000 tip.

"We come in, we work, we do what we need to do," Tracy Jones, Parkway server said.

It's just another day on the job for Jones.

"I come in. I have tables to wait on. I might help clear tables, roll silverware," she said.

She’s a single mother of four doing whatever she needs to provide for her children.

"I just take it as I go and as long as my kids are smiling and happy with me I'm okay with that," Jones said.

Serving food and smiles, she said raising her kids off one salary makes the holiday season tough, but the people at her job make trying times a little easier.

"The customers are fun. We have a good time together," Jones said.

This time around her customers were Boys and Girls Club of Dane County Donors with a trick up their sleeve.

"Everyone deserves a wonderful Christmas. If we're able to lighten the load this holiday season, we're happy to do it," Jenny Meicher-Santek Boys and Girls Club of Dane County Board Chair.

So it was time for the donors to pay the bill and pay it forward.

"This young lady has something she wants to present to you -- $4,000 dollars for the two of you," Michael Johnson, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO said.

A $4,000 tip for the two waitresses to split. It’s a life-changing surprise that does not come around often.

"We appreciate you so much you have no idea how much that means to our families," Jones said.

It’s a kind gesture that reminds us the priceless gift of giving is the true meaning of Christmas.

"Thanks you guys so much from the bottom of our hearts you have no idea what we could do with that kind of money. Merry Christmas," Jones said.

The two servers said when they have the means to pay it forward they will strive to change the lives of those in need like those generous donors did today.

