Madison shelters will not turn away for capacity issues

Due to the weekend weather, many shelters in the Madison area will not turn away anyone in need due to capacity issues.

The Salvation Army of Dane County usually limits the number of people to 45 women or 22 families total. Because of cold weather and snow, this weekend the shelter will not practice a capacity cap.

A similar story at the Men's Emergency Drop-In Shelter, where employees tell NBC15 News they will not turn away people because the shelter reaches capacity.

Overnight on Saturday, temperatures will remain in the low 20s or teens. The feels like temperature will remain in the single digits.