Madison ski team wins national championship

The Mad-City Ski Team has won the national title at the Show Ski

National Championships in Warsaw, Indiana, the team announced Tuesday.

The Madison ski team faced off against 13 other teams, with a total of more than 1,500 athletes.

Each team had one hour to present a theatrical performance on water skis.

The teams were scored based on originality, presentation and execution.

The performances were accompanied by elaborate costumes and music.

This year Mad-City took the crowd to the magical Land of Oz with their show ski version of The Wizard of Oz.

The Mad-City team has over 100 members, ranging from 3 to over 60 years old. They include skiers, boat drivers and riders, and

support members.

If you want to catch the winners perform, you can watch one of their free shows on Sundays at 6 p.m. at Law Park on Lake Monona next to the

Monona Terrace in downtown Madison.

