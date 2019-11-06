Madison snow plows sent out shortly after midnight

People driving to and from work on Wednesday can expect slippery commutes as snow falls again in the area.

According to the Madison Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines, 32 plows were sent out shortly after midnight to plow and apply salt to the main streets that make up the salt route network.

"Individuals on the roads for their Wednesday morning commute should anticipate slippery conditions," Romines said. "Some of the heavier periods of snowfall are expected to fall around the time of the morning rush hour, which increases the likelihood for commuters to encounter slick spots. And predictions indicate that the snow may last into the early afternoon."

Romines said the salt routes will be maintained throughout the day. Additional trucks will be sent to spread sand for traction in residential areas, but some slippery spots will remain.

"During active snowfalls, the work performed by trucks salting and plowing roads will become covered over again," said Romines. "The roads will remain covered until the plows can make another loop through their route. All roadways users should expect snowy and potentially slippery roads during their commutes through the city today."

The Streets Division will continue monitoring roads throughout the day and adjust operations as needed.

NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino anticipates accumulations of two to five inches to occur in the Madison area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.