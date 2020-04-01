Madison starts combining polling places; Beloit cuts all but one location

While a federal court is set to consider if Wisconsin's spring elections and presidential primary should be pushed back, the City of Madison has gone ahead and slashed the number of polling places across town, while the City of Beloit consolidates all of its previous locations into just one - City Hall.

Both cities announced the moves on Wednesday morning, citing staffing issues and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our election workers are dedicated to preserving our democratic process in this election,” City Clerk-Treasurer Lorena Stottler said. “While our nation, our state, and our community are in uncertain times, we are providing our elections in the safest manner possible.”

The City of Madison will eliminate more than forty current polling places as part of its revised election plan, combining 109 previous locations into 65. It's Planning Division has created an online map that will show voters if their polling place has changed, the the MyVote Wisconsin website, where voters can confirm their location and see a sample ballot, has been updated as well. (See list of new polling olaces below)

Beloit, meanwhile, will only allow voting at City Hall, 100 State Street, however, the city says it will provide drive-through voting opportunities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.