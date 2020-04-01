Madison starts combining polling places; Beloit cuts all but one location

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- While a federal court is set to consider if Wisconsin's spring elections and presidential primary should be pushed back, the City of Madison has gone ahead and slashed the number of polling places across town, while the City of Beloit consolidates all of its previous locations into just one - City Hall.
Both cities announced the moves on Wednesday morning, citing staffing issues and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our election workers are dedicated to preserving our democratic process in this election,” City Clerk-Treasurer Lorena Stottler said. “While our nation, our state, and our community are in uncertain times, we are providing our elections in the safest manner possible.”
The City of Madison will eliminate more than forty current polling places as part of its revised election plan, combining 109 previous locations into 65. It's Planning Division has created an online map that will show voters if their polling place has changed, the the MyVote Wisconsin website, where voters can confirm their location and see a sample ballot, has been updated as well. (See list of new polling olaces below)
Beloit, meanwhile, will only allow voting at City Hall, 100 State Street, however, the city says it will provide drive-through voting opportunities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
REVISED MADISON POLLING PLACES
1 Fire Station #14 3201 Dairy Drive
2, 123 Glendale Elementary, 1201 Tompkins Drive
3, 4, 7 City Church, 4909 E Buckeye Road
5, 6, 9, 128, 130, 132, 133 Elvehjem Elementary, 5106 Academy Drive
8, 129, 131, 134 Fire Station #13, 6350 Town Center Drive
10, 11, 17 Kennedy Elementary, 221 Meadowlark Drive
12 New Beginnings Church, 602 Acewood Boulevard
3, 14 LaFollette High School, 700 Pflaum Road
15 YMCA, 711 Cottage Grove Rd
16, 24, 142 Whitehorse Middle School, 218 Schenk Street
18, 21 Hy-Vee, 3801 E Washington Avenue
19, 20 East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court
22, 136, 39 Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave
23 Fire Station #11, 4011 Morgan Way
25, 26, 126, 145 Sandburg Elementary, 4114 Donald Drive
27, 28, 29 East High School, 2222 E Washington Ave
30 Sherman Middle School, 1610 Ruskin Street
31, 32 Lakeview Library, 2845 N Sherman Ave
33, 34, 152 Warner Park Shelter, 1625 Northport Drive
35, 36 Mendota Elementary, 4002 School Road
37 Lindbergh Elementary, 4500 Kennedy Road
38, 112, 118, 135 Blackhawk Middle School, 1402 Wyoming Way
40 Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave
41 O’Keeffe Middle School, 510 S Thornton Ave
42 Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 504 S. Brearly Street
43, 52 Madison Municipal Building, 215 MLK Jr Blvd
44 Tenney Park Pavilion, 402 N Thornton Avenue
45 Lapham Elementary, 1045 E Dayton Street
46 Gates of Heaven, 302 E Gorham Street
49, 50 Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin Street
51, 53 Central Library, 201 W Mifflin Street
54, 67 UW Welcome Center, 21 N Park Street
55, 58 Union South, 1308 W Dayton Street
56, 66 Union South – Room 2, 1308 W Dayton Street
47, 48, 57 UW Memorial Library, 728 State Street
59, 60 Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Hts
61, 63 West High School, 30 Ash Street
62, 68 Trinity United Methodist Church. 1123 Vilas Avenue
64 Hoyt School, 3802 Regent Street
65 Wingra School, 718 Gilmore St
69, 72 Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld Street
70, 113 Bridge – Lake Point – Waunona, 1917 Lake Point Dr
71, 139, 146 Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, 501 E Badger Road
73 Village on Park, 2300 S Park Street
74, 75 Leopold Elementary, 2602 Post Road
76, 78 Thoreau Elementary, 3870 Nakoma Road
77, 93, 94 Toki Middle School, 5606 Russett Road
79 Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd
80, 81 Midvale Elementary, 502 Caromar Drive
82 Midtown Police District, 4020 Mineral Point Road
83 Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Road
84 Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 110 N Whitney Way
85 Wellspring United Methodist, 5702 South Hill Drive
86 Asbury United Methodist, 6101 University Avenue
87, 89 John Muir Elementary School, 6602 Inner Drive
88, 110, 120 Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Road
90, 104, 117, 141, 91 Falk Elementary, 6323 Woodington Way
92, 95, 97, 148 Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road
96, 99, 98, 144 Chavez Elementary, 3502 Maple Grove Drive
100, 101, 102, 119, 121 Elver Park Shelter, 1250 McKenna Boulevard
103, 114, 115, 116 West Police District, 1710 McKenna Boulevard
105, 107, 127, 150 Fire Station #12, 400 South Point Road
106, 125, 137, 140, 147, 151, 111, 122, 124, 138, 143 Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Wy
108, 149 Lussier Community Education Center, 55 S Gammon Rd
109 High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Road