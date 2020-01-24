Madison starts program to help residents pay for $40 wheel tax

The City of Madison is now offering subsidies to some residents to help pay for a new $40 vehicle registration tax in the city by giving them a Visa gift card.

The Madison Common Council passed the so-called ‘wheel tax’ in October of 2019, in an effort to fund improvements to bus transit in the city.

But the city is now offering a way for the low-income and young to effort the new tax.

Families who participate in the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) nutrition program are edible to receive a $40 Visa gift card to be used to pay for the tax. Families can receive a gift card for each vehicle they have registered.

Families must prove they have already paid their vehicle registration in 2020.

To be eligible for the WIC program, you must be a Wisconsin resident and be pregnant or have a child under five years old, as well as meet income guidelines.

The program went into effect on Jan. 21, 2020.

The Madison Finance Committee passed a budget amendment in October 2019 to pay for the subsidy.

CLICK HERE to learn about WIC eligibility, or call 608-267-1111.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the vehicle registration tax subsidy.

