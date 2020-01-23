Madison students author book about the Ho-Chunk Nation

Some local elementary school students are now published authors! "Exploring the Ho-Chunk Nation" is a book written and illustrated by students at Sandburg Elementary School on Madison’s north side.

For 10 weeks, the fourth and fifth grade students learned about the Native American people who lived in Wisconsin long before Europeans settled here.

Students learned about Ho-Chunk history and culture and wrote a story to go with their drawings.

"Our class put so much effort and so much of our learning into the book and when it arrived we were super happy and we treated it like it was a baby or something,” said Lauren Theo, a fifth grader at the school.

“They had a lot of questions and they would ask you know ‘this stuff is really sad why are we learning about it?’ and we would tell them we are digging into the truth,” said teacher Chris Rago.

The students used digital software to publish the book themselves.

