Madison students make heartwarming cards for seniors in isolation

During her four years in the pool for Madison Memorial, senior Carly McKeon has earned plenty of victories. But now the Spartan Senior is making her biggest impact outside of the pool.

Carly has started the "Seniors for Seniors" movement.

Along with her fellow class of 2020 seniors, they make special cards for senior citizens who are in isolation at their assisted living homes.

Carly came up with the idea to take advantage of all the extra cards she has since schools have closed. Now the cards help her as much as they do the senior citizens.

"Something my mom has always said to me is helping others often times helps you feel better about any situation or anything you're in,” Carly says.

“And so I think for me and the rest of my senior class. Writing cards, doing this really in turn helped us feel better about the things we were missing by helping people who were isolated," she says.

If you would like to make cards for senior citizens as well, Carly will be at Madison Memorial High School Thursday, April 9 from 2-4 p.m. to collect cards at the main entrance.

She sanitizes all cards before sending them in.

