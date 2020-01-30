Madison teacher on administrative leave amid child pornography charges

A Madison East High School teacher is still a school district employee and has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with seven federal child pornography charges on Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction confirmed to NBC15 that Kruchten's teaching license is under investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing, however, the agency is keeping all other information under investigation.

Back in early December, a group of Madison East High School students were in Minneapolis for a field trip when they found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms.

NBC15 reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office to ask if Kruchten's charges are related to that trip. Staff said they could not confirm that information.

Madison Metropolitan School District released a statement on Kruchten's indictment calling it a DECA-related incident.



"The Madison Metropolitan School District learned today that the District of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced an indictment charging East High Teacher and DECA Advisor David M. Kruchten, and that Mr. Krutchen been arrested for attempting to produce child pornography.



This news is incredibly disturbing to the MMSD family and our community. We want to assure you that MMSD will do everything we can do to support our students and community through this unimaginably challenging time.



Together, as a community, East High School and the MMSD community will get through this by pulling together in support of one another, and do what is best for our students."

DECA is a high school association that encourages business and leadership development through school conferences and competitions.

Before teaching in Wisconsin, Kruchten taught in the Township High School District in Illinois. NBC15 contacted the Illinois State Board of Education and officials said they cannot by law confirm any license investigations. He is currently ineligible to teach in any Illinois school due to expired licenses.