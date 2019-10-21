Madison teachers union calls school district to give fired security guard his job back

The Madison teachers union is calling the school district to immediately reinstate a former staff member who was fired last week for using a racial slur.

In a letter Monday, Madison Teachers Inc. wrote out a series of demands to the Board of Education, starting with giving former West High School security guard Marlon Anderson his job back. The union also called the district to do more to improve racial inequality.

Anderson was fired by the district last week after a black student said the n-word at him, and he repeated the racial slur when he told the teen not to use it.

The Madison teachers union soon after announced it would file a grievance on behalf on Anderson with the school district.

The district says Anderson was fired for violating its “zero-tolerance policy” after using the racial slur on school grounds.

The incident garnered national attention after hundreds of West High students protested the firing in a massive walkout last Friday. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County offered Anderson a temporary job, unless the district gives him his old job back.

In an interview with NBC15 over the weekend, Anderson said he would gladly take it back.

In the letter Monday, the union called the Madison Metropolitan School District to:



• Immediately reinstate Anderson as a member of the West High staff.

• Review the zero tolerance practice as it applies to staff members through a transparent and inclusive process that includes all stakeholders.

• Work in good faith through actions that uplift the voices of staff, students and families of color instead of silencing them, intentionally or otherwise.

• Prioritize racial equity in our district by providing support for staff and a true partnership with MTI in lifting the voice of staff, especially staff of color, in this work.

