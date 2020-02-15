Madison teachers union executive director to retire

The executive director of Madison Teachers Incorporated announced his retirement on the union Facebook page Saturday morning.

MTI Executive Director Doug Keillor will retire once his current employment contract expires on June 30. Keilor worked with the member-led union for more than 29 years, according to the Facebook post.

The Facebook post states the following:

"A Message from MTI Executive Director Doug Keillor

While the MMSD prepares to welcome a new Superintendent, I have news of another pending transition to share. I have concluded to retire from MTI when my current employment contract expires on June 30, 2020 and have provided notice to the MTI Cabinet on Personnel and Boards of Directors. While I intend to continue to serve as Executive Director through June 30, 2020, I shared the advance notice in order to give MTI’s elected leadership ample time to consider this transition, post the vacancy, and identify a replacement. The MTI Cabinet on Personnel, the MTI Board of Directors, and MTI President Andy Waity have now prepared a transition plan.

When I accepted the position of MTI Executive Director in February 2016, I did so with the belief that I needed to help lead MTI through some significant challenges as we adapted and evolved from the pre-Act 10 union we were to the post-Act 10 union we needed to become. I also recognized that somewhere along that path the time would come for me to step aside and make room for new leadership to continue that journey. For personal and professional reasons, I have concluded that time has arrived.

The state of our union is strong. We have successfully navigated the Act 10 hurdles thrown in our path and have adapted and evolved as a strong member-led union. We have maintained our strong support and advocacy for our members while expanding the scope of our work into new and necessary areas. And we have an incredible staff and committed and experienced release-time member leaders in place to continue this progress.

As I approach my 30th year working for Madison Teachers Incorporated, I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to work for so many committed educators and with so many terrific MTI member leaders and MTI staff. While I can identify many “highlights” during my lengthy career at MTI, serving the Union these past four years as Executive Director, and sharing this work with all of you, has certainly been the most challenging, rewarding, and gratifying part of my career.

I am confident that MTI’s fine staff and experienced member leaders are well-prepared to continue to lead MTI through this transition and I will remain available to assist MTI in any way needed following my retirement in June. In the meantime, we still have much work to be done this spring.

Douglas Keillor

Executive Director"

