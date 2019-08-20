Madison teen arrested for stabbing mother's boyfriend in the chest

Madison police said a 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday night after he stabbed his mother's boyfriend once in the chest.

According to police, the teen's mother and her boyfriend were in the middle of a domestic fight inside a Straubel Court apartment around 10:40 p.m. when the teen intervened.

Following the stabbing, the teen called 911. He was arrested for first degree reckless endangerment.

The victim, a 36-year-old Madison man, is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.