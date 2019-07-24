Madison teen arrested for stealing e-bike from garage

Madison police arrested a teen minutes after he stole a electric bike from a garage on Jefferson Street.

Police said the 15-year-old got into the victim's garage and stole the bike when she was just steps away. It happened Tuesday around 12:40 p.m.

Because the victim was so close and it was in broad daylight, police said she was able to provide a good description of the teen.

An officer spotted the burglar riding on South Park Street near Fish Hatchery Road. He was stopped and arrested for burglary.