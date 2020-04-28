Madison teens raising money to donate menstrual products to those in need

Three Madison teens say the coronavirus has heightened the need for menstrual products.

Their group, ‘Bleed Shamelessly,’ works to bring menstrual products to everyone in Dane County who needs them.

They're raising money on their GoFundMe and partnering with local shelters, and so far donating 1,100 packages.

“A lot of people are now financially disadvantaged because of COVID-19,” says the youth leader of the group, Maggie di Sanza.

“A lot of people have been losing their jobs. They aren't getting enough stimulus from the government. All those economic factors are just contributing to what is known as period poverty, which basically assesses how people, because of economic disadvantage, aren't able to purchase period products,” Maggie says.

The teens say their drive will last for the duration of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE to go to the groups GoFundMe page.

