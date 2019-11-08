Madison testing its first parking-protected bike lane

A new type of bike lane could be used throughout the City of Madison.

On Friday, city officials asked for the public’s input for its first parking-protected bike lane on North Bassett Street. A parking-protected bike lane uses parked vehicles and posts to separate cyclists from driving lanes. It is located next to the curb.

The year-long trial on the 100 and 10 blocks of North Bassett Street is the first-of-its kind in Madison. During the trial, the City will monitor how the lane is used from a safety and functionality perspective, while also tracking how the lane is maintained for plowing, street sweeping, and trash and recycling collection.

If biking, cyclists should ride in the direction of travel and yield to pedestrians crossing the protected bike lane. Pedestrians will be using the sidewalk and should not be using the bike lane for travel.

The City could further expand parking-protected bike lanes throughout the City. It has been used in other communities across the nation like Minneapolis, Minnesota and Portland, Oregon.

The City wants to hear from the public on all aspects of its use. Comments can be submitted to Renee Callaway, City of Madison Pedestrian and Bicycle Administrator, recallaway@cityofmadison.com.

