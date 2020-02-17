Madison is the third best capitol city in the U.S. to live in, according to study

Madison has yet again been ranked highly for good living: according to a new study, the city is the third best state capitol in the U.S. to live in.

The report from Wallethub placed Madison as the third best capitol to live in behind Austin, Texas in first place, and Raleigh, North Carolina in second.

Denver, Colorado and Lincoln, Nebraska followed in fourth and fifth place as the ranking state capitols, according to Wallethub.

The study considered each capitol's affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life.

CLICK HERE to see the list of the best state capitol cities according to Wallethub.

Madison has also ranked as the best city in the country to raise a family, according to SafeHome.org.