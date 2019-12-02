Madison to partner with UW to study effects of climate change in city

The City of Madison is partnering with UW institutions to help make the city more resilient to the effects of climate change, according to a release on Monday.

The city will be working with the UW’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the Wisconsin Institute on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) and UW-Extension Dane County on the project.

The project aims to find out how climate change may affect the city’s infrastructure and operations, and find ways to prevent damage in the future.

In south-central Wisconsin, those changes could include warmer temperatures, more heat waves, more rain and snow and more powerful storms.

City departments are set to work with the UW through April of 2020 to identify the worst effects of climate change.

The report will be submitted to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the Madison Common Council and Sustainable Madison Committee.

According to Mayor Rhodes-Conway in the release:

“With this collaboration, we will map out the most significant impacts and the necessary actions to prepare our city for the climate impacts that we know we’ll face. I feel very fortunate that our University partners are able to support the City in this effort.”

Paul Robbins, Dean of the UW Nelson Institute, said in the release:

“These are critical questions for local governments and we're especially glad to see the UW-Madison working with the City to dig into this important work.”