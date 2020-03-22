Madison tries making parking easier for carry-out diners

With all of Madison’s restaurants and bars closed to dine-in customers, the City of Madison wants to make carrying out a little easier.

On Sunday, the Madison Parking Utility announced plans for temporary loading zone parking restrictions near local restaurants that are offering take-out. It explained that the change will allow short-term parking where drivers can stop, so they can run in and grab their food without having to worry about a parking ticket.

“I know this allowance will provide at least some relief to our small businesses, as we work together to patronize our local restaurants even if we can’t enjoy sit-down service,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

The City also reminded drivers that on-street parking meter and residential parking-only restrictions were already relaxed – as were 1-hour and 2-hour time limit restrictions – through April 5, but noted all-day parking and other posted restrictions are still in effect.

Parking on State Street will still be prohibited it noted, because of space and to maintain Metro transit route service.

