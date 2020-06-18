Madison wants your input for improvements to Vilas Park

Madison Parks is asking residents for their feedback on possible improvements and changes to Vilas Park.

Three preliminary concept plans have been made to provide a starting point for conversation of what an improved Vilas Park might look like.

Madison Parks is now asking the public to attend a virtual meeting, where they can watch presentations by Parks staff and provide their own input and questions.

The Parks departments adds that it is also prepared to draft a Master Plan for the next step in the process. That plan will outline in detail improvements the city wants to make to the park.

Register for the Vilas Park meeting here.