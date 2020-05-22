Madison will start enforcing parking rules again next month

The free ride for people parking in Madison is coming to an end.

As Dane County takes its first step toward ending its coronavirus-related restrictions, the City’s Parking Division expects to start checking parking meters again. On June 1, enforcement of on-street meters and street-sweeping rules will resume.

On-street meters will need to be used between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with caps on the amount of total time in a particular spot also enforced.

Not all the changes will be going away, however. Its suspension of the rules regarding Resident Only and non-metered 1 or 2-hour parking zones will not be lifted until at least June 8. Additionally, the City will continue allowing space for temporary restaurant pick-up loading zones and will consider new ones for businesses.

The Parking Division noted its city-owned garages offer a low-cost alternative for long-term, i.e. more than two hours, parking. It added that new procedures enacted since the outbreak require frequent disinfecting of equipment, door handles, railings, and other surfaces.

