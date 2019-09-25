Madison woman arrested for 4th OWI

A 48-year-old Madison woman was arrested for her fourth OWI Tuesday evening after she was pulled over by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy.

According to the Madison Police Department, Jessica Bahn was stopped on Maple Grove Drive at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. When a Madison Police officer arrived, authorities said she placed a partially consumed beer can beneath her car and began drinking mouthwash.

Bhan was arrested for operating while under the influence, bail jumping, and operating while revoked.