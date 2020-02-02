Madison woman arrested for 5th offense OWI

53-year-old Maria Falkner was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Dane County Jail for a 5th offense Operating While Intoxicated.

She also faces charges for Obstruction, and cited for Operating After Revocation, Operating Left of Center, Prohibited Alcohol Content and Expired Plates.

Falkner was arrested after a deputy observed a Toyota RAV 4 with expired plates operating left of center on Aberg Avenue near State Highway 30.

A traffic stop found the driver, Falkner, was intoxicated and intitially provided false identifying information.

