Madison woman calls for volunteers to sew 100 isolation gowns for nursing homes

A physical therapist in Madison is organizing a group of volunteer sewers and donors on Facebook to make isolation gowns and PPE for nursing homes.

Frieda Schowalter is a physical therapist who works in nursing homes, and her neighbor, Diane Schwartz, tells NBC15 that she sees the need every day.

Schowalter's Facebook group is called "Be an Emergency PPE Seamstress - Join the 100 Gown Challenge!"

The group's purpose is to "as quickly as possible, assemble a sewing team to make 100 isolation gowns for local clinics, hospitals or nursing homes." Schowalter is trying to keep costs done by using donated and recycled materials.

Schwartz said all materials have been donated so far, which makes "each gown a work of art." Donors are providing colorful sheets, the top of socks are being used for cuffs, and other donors have been scouring their sewing cabinets, donating bias tape and thread.

"It's very distressing for the nurses, therapists and CNAs I work with to have to reuse gowns, or wear a backwards T-shirt that doesn't cover us properly," Schowalter wrote in the Facebook group.

Schwartz said Schowalter has already delivered several of her homemade gowns to nursing homes, and now she is looking for a team of sewers to make 100. She already has five sewers, but needs more.

All it takes is a sewing machine and beginner-to-intermediate sewing skills, the Facebook page says. Schowalter is offering sewers an already assembled Peek-a-Boo pattern and directions, along with her own person directions for changes, and all of the materials if needed.

On Sunday, Schowalter wrote on Facebook that the group grew in just eight days.

"This is what has happened in eight days: This group went from one to 51 members. 8 patterns available. 5 sewers sewing," she wrote. "More than 50 people have helped me in some way - IT and PR support, material and monetary donations, materials prep, bias tape makers, advice from as far away as Seattle, etc. WE HAVE 3 COMPLETED GOWNS (sic) and more in process. A heartfelt thank you to all the fabulous helpers out there!!!"

Schwartz said she put together one of the patterns that go into the sewing kits, and non-sewing volunteers help tape together the pattern sheets for others to use.

CLICK HERE to see the Facebook group