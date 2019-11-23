Madison woman competes in national TV cookie competition

An amateur baker from Madison is a contestant on a national TV show.

Laura Musekamp does not run a cookie business and has never baked in a professional kitchen—that is, until earlier this year. She was chosen to participate in “Christmas Cookie Matchup,” a show by Hallmark Drama. She is one of six contestants, who were paired up with cast from “When Calls the Heart.”

The show has aired two episodes, and Musekamp has made it to the third round.

Battling the clock in every round, Musekamp said there were challenges: “It's the thought of having a certain amount of time to complete it, not having an idea of what it's going to be beforehand.”

But her natural creativity was an asset for her in the competition. Musekamp also channels her creativity through her full-time work as a clothing designer.

“I love the creativity of everything that I do,” she said.

Teri Musekamp, her mother, agreed. “It doesn't surprise me because she is just so creative, very talented,” she said. Seeing her daughter on television was “surreal.”

Now back in her home kitchen, Musekamp is still baking, mostly, for friends.

“Being on the show was probably one of the coolest experiences of my life,” she said. “It definitely helped me grow in so many ways.”

Musekamp said baking is just a hobby, but a meaningful one.

“When a cookie can make someone smile or make an event special, it's really special for me,” she said.

The next episode of “Christmas Cookie Matchup” premieres Wednesday.